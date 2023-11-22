ANMAT prohibió 45 suplementos dietarios por considerarlos "ilegales"

La lista de los 45 productos prohibidos por ANMAT
Marca Instant Brands
- “Dietary Supplement Instant Att", marca Instant Brands
Pure Therapro
- “Professional Dietary Supplement Brain MagX wild Blueberry
Beast Sports Nutrition
- “Dietary Supplement Neuro Beast
Beyond Raw Chemistry Labs
- “Dietary Supplement Nootropic
Carlyle
- "Dietary Supplement CITICOLINE CDP
- “Dietary Supplement FISETIN COMPLEX
Nutraceuticals
- “Dietary Supplement ALPHA GPC, PHOSPHATIDYLSERINE, BACOPA MONNIERI, HUPERZINE-A & GINKO BILOBA
Dr. Emil Nutrition
- “Dietary Supplement Lion’s Mane
Focus
- “Dietary Supplement Factor Kids Extra Strength
- “Dietary Supplement Factor Kids with phosphatidylcholine & phosphatidylserine
X Humanx
- “Dietary Supplement FISETIN
Doctor’s Best
- “Dietary Supplement Fisetin whit Novusetin
Horbäach
- “Dietary Supplement Choline Bitartrate
Immunotec
- “Dietary Supplement Cogniva with SYNA-PS50
Jarrow Formulas
- “Dietary Supplement Methyl B-12
Microingredients
- “Dietary Supplement Lion’s mane extract
Muram
- “Dietary Supplement NZT-48
Nature Craft
- “Dietary Supplement Neuro Health
Naturebell
- “Dietary Supplement Citicoline
- “Dietary Supplement Bacopa with Ginkgo Leaf
- “Dietary Supplement Lion’s Mane Mushroom
Nature’s Branch
- “Dietary Supplement Brain Booster +
Neurofuse
- “Dietary Supplement Neurofuse Elite
Now
- “Dietary supplement Alpha GPC
NusaPure
- “Dietary supplement Lion’s Mane & Bioperine
- “Dietary supplement Bacopa Monnieri
- “Dietary supplement Huperzine A
Nutricost
- “Dietary supplement Alpha GPC
- “Dietary supplement Ginkgo Biloba
Double Wood Supplements
- “Dietary Supplement Fisetin
- “Dietary Supplement Alpha GPC
- “Dietary Supplement Bacopa Extract
Purely Optimal
- “Dietary Supplement Brain Booster with Alpha GPC & Lion’s mane
Onnit
- “Dietary Supplement Alpha Brain Memory & Focus
Noomost
- “Dietary Supplement Lion’s mane + Ginkgo Biloba
The Genius Brand
- “Dietary Supplement Genius Mindfulness
- “Dietary Supplement Genius Mushrooms
- “Dietary Supplement Genius BCAA
Toniiq
- “Dietary Supplement Lion’s mane
- “Dietary Supplement Alpha GPC
- “Dietary Supplement Fisetin with MCT
Vimerson Health
- “Dietary Supplement Nootropic Brain Booster