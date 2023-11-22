miércoles, 22 de noviembre 2023
ANMAT prohibió 45 suplementos dietarios por considerarlos "ilegales"

El ente regulador estableció que los productos pertenecen a 29 marcas distintas, que pueden presentar riesgos para la salud al carecer de los registros correspondientes.

La Administración Nacional de Medicamentos, Alimentos y Tecnología Médica (ANMAT) prohibió este miércoles la elaboración y comercialización en todo el país de 45 suplementos dietarios correspondientes a 29 marcas distintas.

La lista de los 45 productos prohibidos por ANMAT

Marca Instant Brands
  • “Dietary Supplement Instant Att", marca Instant Brands
Pure Therapro
  • “Professional Dietary Supplement Brain MagX wild Blueberry
Beast Sports Nutrition
  • “Dietary Supplement Neuro Beast
Beyond Raw Chemistry Labs
  • “Dietary Supplement Nootropic
Carlyle
  • "Dietary Supplement CITICOLINE CDP
  • “Dietary Supplement FISETIN COMPLEX
Nutraceuticals
  • “Dietary Supplement ALPHA GPC, PHOSPHATIDYLSERINE, BACOPA MONNIERI, HUPERZINE-A & GINKO BILOBA
Dr. Emil Nutrition
  • “Dietary Supplement Lion’s Mane
Focus
  • “Dietary Supplement Factor Kids Extra Strength
  • “Dietary Supplement Factor Kids with phosphatidylcholine & phosphatidylserine
X Humanx
  • “Dietary Supplement FISETIN
Doctor’s Best
  • “Dietary Supplement Fisetin whit Novusetin
Horbäach
  • “Dietary Supplement Choline Bitartrate
Immunotec
  • “Dietary Supplement Cogniva with SYNA-PS50
Jarrow Formulas
  • “Dietary Supplement Methyl B-12
Microingredients
  • “Dietary Supplement Lion’s mane extract
Muram
  • “Dietary Supplement NZT-48
Nature Craft
  • “Dietary Supplement Neuro Health
Naturebell
  • “Dietary Supplement Citicoline
  • “Dietary Supplement Bacopa with Ginkgo Leaf
  • “Dietary Supplement Bacopa with Ginkgo Leaf
  • “Dietary Supplement Lion’s Mane Mushroom
Nature’s Branch
  • “Dietary Supplement Brain Booster +
Neurofuse
  • “Dietary Supplement Neurofuse Elite
Now
  • “Dietary supplement Alpha GPC
NusaPure
  • “Dietary supplement Lion’s Mane & Bioperine
  • “Dietary supplement Bacopa Monnieri
  • “Dietary supplement Huperzine A
Nutricost
  • “Dietary supplement Alpha GPC
  • “Dietary supplement Ginkgo Biloba
Double Wood Supplements
  • “Dietary Supplement Fisetin
  • “Dietary Supplement Alpha GPC
  • “Dietary Supplement Bacopa Extract
Purely Optimal
  • “Dietary Supplement Brain Booster with Alpha GPC & Lion’s mane
Onnit
  • “Dietary Supplement Alpha Brain Memory & Focus
Noomost
  • “Dietary Supplement Lion’s mane + Ginkgo Biloba
The Genius Brand
  • “Dietary Supplement Genius Mindfulness
  • “Dietary Supplement Genius Mushrooms
  • “Dietary Supplement Genius BCAA
Toniiq
  • “Dietary Supplement Lion’s mane
  • “Dietary Supplement Alpha GPC
  • “Dietary Supplement Fisetin with MCT
Vimerson Health
  • “Dietary Supplement Nootropic Brain Booster
