Las posiciones son las siguientes:
PEquipo PtsPJPGPEPPGFGCDIF
1River Plate 156501103+7
2Velez 136411127+5
3Lanus 126402117+4
4Def y Justicia 105311106+4
5Rosario Central 10531195+4
6Estudiantes (LP) 10531173+4
7Argentinos 10631296+3
8San Lorenzo 10531163+3
9Belgrano 9530295+4
10Instituto 9523041+3
11Colon 95302440
12Independiente 85221106+4
13Huracan 8522163+3
14Talleres (C) 86222660
15Newell's 7521297+2
16Atl Tucuman 6520379-2
17Boca Juniors 5512245-1
18Arsenal 5512246-2
19Racing Club 5512247-3
20Gimnasia (LP) 5512236-3
21Banfield 5512249-5
22Platense 5612349-5
23Union 4511356-1
24Tigre 4611459-4
25Central Cba (SdE)46114414-10
26Sarmiento (J) 3503213-2
27Barracas Central3503238-5
28Godoy Cruz 1501418-7