Las posiciones son las siguientes:

PEquipo PtsPJPGPEPPGFGCDIF

1River Plate 156501103+7

2Velez 136411127+5

3Lanus 126402117+4

4Def y Justicia 105311106+4

5Rosario Central 10531195+4

6Estudiantes (LP) 10531173+4

7Argentinos 10631296+3

8San Lorenzo 10531163+3

9Belgrano 9530295+4

10Instituto 9523041+3

11Colon 95302440

12Independiente 85221106+4

13Huracan 8522163+3

14Talleres (C) 86222660

15Newell's 7521297+2

16Atl Tucuman 6520379-2

17Boca Juniors 5512245-1

18Arsenal 5512246-2

19Racing Club 5512247-3

20Gimnasia (LP) 5512236-3

21Banfield 5512249-5

22Platense 5612349-5

23Union 4511356-1

24Tigre 4611459-4

25Central Cba (SdE)46114414-10

26Sarmiento (J) 3503213-2

27Barracas Central3503238-5

28Godoy Cruz 1501418-7