Vuelve Creamfields tras 9 años de ausencia y con nuevo formato diurno

Creamfields, pionero de los festivales, se realizará en Parque Ciudad el 16 y 17 de noviembre en maratones de 12 horas que comienzan a las 13 y cierran a la 1.

Creamfields Argentina, el multipremiado festival de música electrónica a nivel internacional, regresa con dos días a pura música, el 16 y 17 de noviembre, en maratones de 12 horas que comienzan a las 13 y cierran a la 1, en el Parque de la Ciudad de Buenos Aires, producido por Fenix Entertainment.

De este modo, esta vuelta del festival, luego de 9 años, incorpora un nuevo formato de dos días con un enfoque diurno, ya que en el pasado arrancaba alrededor de las 6 de la tarde para cerrar a las 6 de la madrugada.

Durante las ediciones pasadas de Creamfields Argentina, se presentaron centenares de DJ y los productores más importantes del mundo, entre ellos, Calvin Harris, David Guetta, Martin Garrix, Deadmau5, Carl Cox, Sasha & John Digweed, Above & Beyond, Paul Kalkbrenner, Sven Väth, Richie Hawtin, Jamie Jones, Alesso y Tiësto. LCD Soundsystem, Faithless, Underworld, The Chemical Brothers, Groove Armada, The Prodigy, Tale Of Us, Solumun, The Martinez Brothers y Luciano también han dejado su huella en el festival.

Si bien el line up no fue anunciado, la preventa de entradas comienza el viernes con beneficios para un banco y sigue desde el lunes, apelando a que el público compra para no perderse el evento con sello propio aun desconociendo los artistas que tocarán. Misma modalidad que el “Lollapalooza” y tantos otros.

Creamfields nació en Reino Unido, como un festival de música electrónica en 1998 en Winchester y fue siempre sinónimo de innovación, música y experiencias inmersivas. A lo largo de los años, ha capturado la esencia de la cultura de festival, ofreciendo una plataforma donde diversos estilos y subgéneros de la música electrónica convergen en un solo lugar, generando un ambiente único. La primera expansión internacional de Creamfields fue hacia Sudamérica en 2001. Buenos Aires fue la ciudad elegida para recibir este festival, que luego se replicó en otras ciudades de Latinoamérica.

Fuente: Ambito

