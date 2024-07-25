Vuelve Creamfields tras 9 años de ausencia y con nuevo formato diurno

Durante las ediciones pasadas de Creamfields Argentina, se presentaron centenares de DJ y los productores más importantes del mundo, entre ellos, Calvin Harris, David Guetta, Martin Garrix, Deadmau5, Carl Cox, Sasha & John Digweed, Above & Beyond, Paul Kalkbrenner, Sven Väth, Richie Hawtin, Jamie Jones, Alesso y Tiësto. LCD Soundsystem, Faithless, Underworld, The Chemical Brothers, Groove Armada, The Prodigy, Tale Of Us, Solumun, The Martinez Brothers y Luciano también han dejado su huella en el festival.