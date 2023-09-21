Con un gol de Facundo Farías, Inter Miami vapuleó por 4 a 0 a Toronto FC por la MLS

La buena noticia fue la victoria del equipo con el aporte goleador de Facundo Farías sobre el final de la primera etapa. Luego, en el complemento ampliaron Robert Taylor (reemplazante de Messi) con un doblete y Benjamín Cremaschi.

Con este resultado, el equipo de Gerardo Martino alcanzó los 31 puntos y se puso a cinco del DC United, el último que está entrando al repechaje para los playoffs. El próximo domingo 24 de septiembre a las 20:30hs, Las Garzas visitarán a Orlando City por la 34ta fecha del certamen norteamericano.

A los 47'PT el gol de Facu Farías

Allen to Farías for the first of the night 🤩

Facu puts us in the lead by burying it in the back of the net🤯#MIAvTOR | 1-0 pic.twitter.com/Bkpt0z8FB4

— Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) September 21, 2023