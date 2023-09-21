jueves, 21 de septiembre 2023

Con un gol de Facundo Farías, Inter Miami vapuleó por 4 a 0 a Toronto FC por la MLS

La Joya abrió el marcador en el final del primer tiempo y ampliaron Robert Taylor -2- y Benjamín Cremaschi en el complemento. Lionel Messi se retiró a los 37 minutos por una molestia física y encendió las alarmas

Este miércoles, Inter Miami goleó por 4 a 0 a Toronto FC por la fecha 33 de la MLS y continúa ilusionado con ingresar a los Playoffs de la liga. Lionel Messi reapareció en el equipo titular, pero debió retirarse a los 37 minutos del primer tiempo por una molestia física. También dejó el campo por lesión Jordi Alba.

La buena noticia fue la victoria del equipo con el aporte goleador de Facundo Farías sobre el final de la primera etapa. Luego, en el complemento ampliaron Robert Taylor (reemplazante de Messi) con un doblete y Benjamín Cremaschi.

Con este resultado, el equipo de Gerardo Martino alcanzó los 31 puntos y se puso a cinco del DC United, el último que está entrando al repechaje para los playoffs. El próximo domingo 24 de septiembre a las 20:30hs, Las Garzas visitarán a Orlando City por la 34ta fecha del certamen norteamericano.

Los goles del partido

A los 47'PT el gol de Facu Farías


A los 53'ST Robert Taylor

A los 73'ST otra vez Cremaschi

A los 86'ST, otra vez Taylor

Judiciales

Se conoció información que podría comprometer al fiscal Matías Edery

Se trata de conversaciones por WhatsApp que habría mantenido con Mariana Ortigala, acusada en la investigación por extorsiones de Los Monos.

