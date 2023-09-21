Con un gol de Facundo Farías, Inter Miami vapuleó por 4 a 0 a Toronto FC por la MLS

Este miércoles, Inter Miami goleó por 4 a 0 a Toronto FC por la fecha 33 de la MLS y continúa ilusionado con ingresar a los Playoffs de la liga. Lionel Messi reapareció en el equipo titular, pero debió retirarse a los 37 minutos del primer tiempo por una molestia física. También dejó el campo por lesión Jordi Alba.
La buena noticia fue la victoria del equipo con el aporte goleador de Facundo Farías sobre el final de la primera etapa. Luego, en el complemento ampliaron Robert Taylor (reemplazante de Messi) con un doblete y Benjamín Cremaschi.
Con este resultado, el equipo de Gerardo Martino alcanzó los 31 puntos y se puso a cinco del DC United, el último que está entrando al repechaje para los playoffs. El próximo domingo 24 de septiembre a las 20:30hs, Las Garzas visitarán a Orlando City por la 34ta fecha del certamen norteamericano.
Los goles del partido
A los 47'PT el gol de Facu Farías
Allen to Farías for the first of the night 🤩
Facu puts us in the lead by burying it in the back of the net
A los 53'ST Robert Taylor
Nothing new to see here from Taylor 🤷♂️🤷♂️
Robert Taylor takes one from outside of the box to double our lead
A los 73'ST otra vez Cremaschi
Buried in the bottom corner by Benja 🔥🔥
Taylor ➡️ Cremaschi to give us our third of the night
A los 86'ST, otra vez Taylor
ROBERT. TAYLOR. BANGERS. ONLY. 😤
Farías with the chip to Taylor who puts it in the back of the net for his second of the night!
