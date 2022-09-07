miércoles, 7 de septiembre 2022

Agenda para Colón, Unión, Central y Newell's para la fecha 19 y 20 de Liga Profesional

AFA dio a conocer el cronograma de partidos para las siguientes dos fechas del torneo.

Fecha 19

Lunes 12 de septiembre
17.00 Sarmiento – Independiente

Martes 13 de septiembre
16.30 Vélez – Central Córdoba
19.00 Huracán – Barracas Central
19.00 Godoy Cruz – Tigre
21.30 Platense – Unión
21.30 Racing – Patronato

Miércoles 14 de septiembre
14.00 Aldosivi – Newell’s
16.30 Colón – San Lorenzo
19.00 River – Banfield
21.30 Lanús – Boca

Jueves 15 de septiembre
19.00 Rosario Central – Estudiantes
19.00 Defensa y Justicia – Argentinos
21.30 Gimnasia – Arsenal
21.30 Atlético Tucumán – Talleres

Fecha 20

Sábado 17 de septiembre
15.30 Barracas Central – Godoy Cruz
20.30 Newell’s – Sarmiento

Domingo 18 de septiembre
13.00 Tigre – Vélez
15.30 San Lorenzo – River
18.00 Banfield – Lanús
20.30 Platense – Racing
20.30 Talleres – Colón

Lunes 19 de septiembre
16.30 Arsenal – Aldosivi
19.00 Boca – Huracán
21.30 Unión – Independiente
21.30 Estudiantes – Defensa y Justicia

Martes 20 de septiembre
18.00 Patronato – Rosario Central
20.30 Central Córdoba – Gimnasia
20.30 Argentinos – Atlético Tucumán

Santa Fe

Murió un hombre en un hotel alojamiento

Cuando el personal de emergencias 107 arribó al lugar procedió a realizar maniobras de reanimación cardiopulmonar, aunque el hombre ya se encontraba fallecido. Ocurrió en la ciudad de Santa Fe

