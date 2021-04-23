viernes, 23 de abril 2021

Todos los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2021

Las estrellas de Hollywood se preparan para la noche más esperada del año que será este domingo

Después de meses de demora y muchas dudas sobre si se podían llevar a cabo por la pandemia, finalmente este domingo tendrá lugar la gran entrega de los Premios Oscar 2021.

La 93 edición de la ceremonia será completamente diferente al resto debido al covid, por eso no habrá público presente sino que solo asistirán nominados e invitados especiales. Además, la ceremonia tendrá distintas locaciones para cumplir con los protocolos.

Distinta sí, pero con el glamour y el amor por el cine intactos, llegan los Oscars y Ciudad Magazine realizará una cobertura especial este domingo que arrancará con la alfombra roja, los looks, perlitas y todo lo que se suceda en la ceremonia más esperada por los cinéfilos.

Para ir calentando motores, acá están todos los nominados de este año:

MEJOR PELÍCULA

  • "The Father".
  • "Judas and the Black Messiah".
  • "Mank".
  • "Minari".
  • "Nomadland".
  • "Promising Young Woman".
  • "Sound of Metal".
  • "The Trial of the Chicago 7".

MEJOR DIRECTOR

  • Thomas Vinterberg ("Another Round").
  • David Fincher ("Mank").
  • Lee Isaac Chung ("Minari").
  • Chloé Zhao ("Nomadland").
  • Emerald Fennell ("Promising Young Woman").

MEJOR ACTOR

  • Riz Ahmed ("Sound of Metal").
  • Chadwick Boseman ("Ma Rainey's Black Bottom").
  • Anthony Hopkins ("The Father").
  • Gary Oldman ("Mank").
  • Steven Yeun ("Minari").

MEJOR ACTRIZ

  • Viola Davis ("Ma Rainey's Black Bottom").
  • Andra Day ("The United States v. Billie Holiday").
  • Vanessa Kirby ("Pieces of a Woman").
  • Frances McDormand ("Nomadland").
  • Carey Mulligan ("Promising Young Woman").

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

  • Sacha Baron Cohen ("The Trial of the Chicago 7").
  • Daniel Kaluuya ("Judas and the Black Messiah").
  • Leslie Odom Jr. ("One Night in Miami").
  • Paul Raci ("Sound of Metal").
  • Lakeith Stanfield ("Judas and the Black Messiah").

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

  • Maria Bakalova ("Borat Subsequent Moviefilm").
  • Glenn Close ("Hillbilly Elegy").
  • Olivia Colman ("The Father").
  • Amanda Seyfried ("Mank").
  • Yuh-jung Youn ("Minari").

MEJOR FILME DE ANIMACIÓN

  • "Onward".
  • "Over the Moon".
  • "A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon".
  • "Soul".
  • "Wolfwalkers".

MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO

  • Sacha Baron Cohen y Anthony Hines, por "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm".
  • Christopher Hampton y Florian Zeller, por "The Father".
  • Chloé Zhao, por "Nomadland".
  • Kemp Powers, por "One Night in Miami".
  • Ramin Bahrani, por "The White Tiger".

MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL

  • Will Berson y Shaka King, por "Judas and the Black Messiah".
  • Lee Isaac Chung, por "Minari".
  • Emerald Fennell, por "Promising Young Woman".
  • Darius Marder y Abraham Marder, por "Sound of Metal".
  • Aaron Sorkin, por "The Trial of the Chicago 7".

MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL

  • "Another Round" (Dinamarca).
  • "Better Days" (Hong Kong).
  • "Collective" (Rumanía).
  • "The Man Who Sold His Skin" (Túnez).
  • "Quo Vadis, Aida?"(Bosnia-Herzegovina).

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

  • "Fight for You" ("Judas and the Black Messiah"). Música de H.E.R. y Dernst Emile II. Letra de H.E.R. y Tiara Thomas.
  • "Hear My Voice" ("The Trial of the Chicago 7"). Música de Daniel Pemberton. Letra de Daniel Pemberton y Celeste Waite.
  • "Húsavík" ("Eurovision Song Contest"). Música y Letra de Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus y Rickard Göransson.
  • "Io Si (Seen)" ("The Life Ahead"). Música de Diane Warren. Letra de Diane Warren y Laura Pausini.
  • "Speak Now" ("One Night in Miami"). Música y Letra de Leslie Odom, Jr. y Sam Ashworth

MEJOR BANDA SONORA ORIGINAL

  • "Da 5 Bloods" (Terence Blanchard).
  • "Mank" (Trent Reznor y Atticus Ross).
  • "Minari" (Emile Mosseri).
  • "News of the World" (James Newton Howard).
  • "Soul" (Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross y Jon Batiste).

MEJOR SONIDO

  • "Greyhound" (Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders y David Wyman9.
  • "Mank" (Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance y Drew Kunin).
  • "News of the World" (Oliver Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller y John Pritchett).
  • "Soul" (Ren Klyce, Coya Elliott y David Parker).
  • "Sound of Metal" (Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés y Phillip Bladh).

MEJOR VESTUARIO

  • Alexandra Byrne, por "Emma".
  • Trish Summerville, por "Mank".
  • Ann Roth, por "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom".
  • Bina Daigeler, por "Mulan".
  • Massimo Cantini Parrini, por "Pinocchio".

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE ANIMACIÓN

  • "Burrow".
  • "Genius Loci".
  • "If Anything Happens I Love You".
  • "Opera".
  • "Yes-People".

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE ACCIÓN

  • "Feeling Through".
  • "The Letter Room".
  • "The Present".
  • "Two Distant Strangers".
  • "White Eye".

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

  • Sean Nobbit, por "Judas and the Black Messiah".
  • Erik Messerschmidt, por "Mank"
  • Dariusz Wolski, por "News of the World".
  • Joshua James Richards, por "Nomadland".
  • Phedos Papamichel, por "The Trial of the Chicago".

MEJOR LARGOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL

  • "Collective", de Alexander Nanau.
  • "Crip Camp", de Nicole Newnham y James LeBrecht.
  • "The Mole Agent", de Maite Alberdi.
  • "My Octopus Teacher", de Pippa Ehrlich y James Reed.
  • "Time", de Garrett Bradley.

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL

  • "Colette".
  • "A Concerto Is a Conversation".
  • "Do Not Split".
  • "Hunger Ward".
  • "A Love Song for Latasha".

MEJOR MONTAJE

  • Yorgos Lamprinos, por "The Father".
  • Chloé Zhao, por "Nomadland".
  • Frédéric Thoraval, por "Promising Young Woman".
  • Mikkel E. G. Nielsen, por "Sound of Metal".
  • Alan Baumgarten , por "The Trial of the Chicago 7".

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA

  • Marese Langan, Laura Allen y Claudia Stolze, por "Emma".
  • Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle y Patricia Dehaney, por "Hillbilly Elegy".
  • Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal y Jamika Wilson, por "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom".
  • Gigi Williams, Kimberley Spiteri y Colleen LaBaff, por "Mank".
  • Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli and Francesco Pegoretti, por "Pinocchio".

MEJOR PRODUCCIÓN ARTÍSTICA

  • "The Father" (Peter Francis y Cathy Featherstone).
  • "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" (Mark Ricker, Karen O'Hara y Diana Stoughton)
  • "Mank" (Donald Graham Burt y Jan Pascale)
  • "News of the World" (David Crank y Elizabeth Keenan).
  • "Tenet" (Nathan Crowley y Kathy Lucas).

MEJORES EFECTOS ESPECIALES

  • Matt Sloan, Genevieve Camilleri, Matt Everitt y Brian Cox, por "Love and Monsters".
  • Matthew Kasmir, Christopher Lawrence, Max Solomon y David Watkins, por "The Midnight Sky".
  • Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury y Steve Ingram, por "Mulan".
  • Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones y Santiago Colomo Martinez, por "The One and Only Ivan".
  • Andrew Jackson, David Lee, Andrew Lockley y Scott Fisher, por "Tenet"

